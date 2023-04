Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix prelims

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix free prelims air live from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22 leading to the main card on Showtime.

The preliminary card looks as the following:

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

Get Bellator 295 full fight card and start time.