Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Search
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 38 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Nguyen vs Straus

Newswire
Stream BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus results live from Hollywood, FL
Dat Nguyen and Daniel Straus at the weigh-ins | BKFC

BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus

BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus airs live stream on FITE from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, April 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.

Advertisements

In the main event, Vietnam-born former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) goes up against two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio. In the co-main event, Jake Bostwick (2-2) of London, England takes on Isaac Doolittle (3-1) of Manhattan, Kansas at middleweight.

Also on the card, Tyler Randall (2-1) of Cape Coral, FL faces Chancey Wilson (2-2) of Wichita, KS at flyweight. As well, Francesco Ricchi (5-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Eric Lozano, (0-1) of Zeeland, MI at light heavyweight. In addition, Howard Davis (2-1-1) of Plantation, FL duels Trevor Morris of Michigan at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

How to watch BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Stream BKFC 38 live on FITE from Hollywood, FL

BKFC 38 fight card

Get BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Dat Nguyen vs. Daniel Straus
  • Jake Bostwick vs. Isaac Doolittle
  • Tyler Randall vs. Chancey Wilson
  • Francesco Ricchi vs. Erick Lozano
  • Rene Rodriguez vs. Mark Johnson
  • Justin Sanchez vs. Gilberto Aguilar
  • Gee Perez vs. Josh Richey
  • Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro

Prelims

  • Howard Davis vs. Trevor Morris
  • Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov
  • Chris Garcia vs. Ryan Carroll
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097