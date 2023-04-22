BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus airs live stream on FITE from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, April 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.
In the main event, Vietnam-born former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) goes up against two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio. In the co-main event, Jake Bostwick (2-2) of London, England takes on Isaac Doolittle (3-1) of Manhattan, Kansas at middleweight.
Also on the card, Tyler Randall (2-1) of Cape Coral, FL faces Chancey Wilson (2-2) of Wichita, KS at flyweight. As well, Francesco Ricchi (5-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Eric Lozano, (0-1) of Zeeland, MI at light heavyweight. In addition, Howard Davis (2-1-1) of Plantation, FL duels Trevor Morris of Michigan at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.
How to watch BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
BKFC 38 fight card
Get BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Dat Nguyen vs. Daniel Straus
- Jake Bostwick vs. Isaac Doolittle
- Tyler Randall vs. Chancey Wilson
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Erick Lozano
- Rene Rodriguez vs. Mark Johnson
- Justin Sanchez vs. Gilberto Aguilar
- Gee Perez vs. Josh Richey
- Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro
Prelims
- Howard Davis vs. Trevor Morris
- Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov
- Chris Garcia vs. Ryan Carroll