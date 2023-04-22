BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus airs live stream on FITE from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, April 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.

In the main event, Vietnam-born former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) goes up against two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio. In the co-main event, Jake Bostwick (2-2) of London, England takes on Isaac Doolittle (3-1) of Manhattan, Kansas at middleweight.

Also on the card, Tyler Randall (2-1) of Cape Coral, FL faces Chancey Wilson (2-2) of Wichita, KS at flyweight. As well, Francesco Ricchi (5-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Eric Lozano, (0-1) of Zeeland, MI at light heavyweight. In addition, Howard Davis (2-1-1) of Plantation, FL duels Trevor Morris of Michigan at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

How to watch BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 38 fight card

Get BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Dat Nguyen vs. Daniel Straus

Jake Bostwick vs. Isaac Doolittle

Tyler Randall vs. Chancey Wilson

Francesco Ricchi vs. Erick Lozano

Rene Rodriguez vs. Mark Johnson

Justin Sanchez vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Gee Perez vs. Josh Richey

Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro

Prelims

Howard Davis vs. Trevor Morris

Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov

Chris Garcia vs. Ryan Carroll