Boxing

BKFC 40 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Holmes vs Christie

Stream BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie results live from Leeds, England
Anthony Holmes vs Danny Christie faceoff | BKFC

BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie

BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie airs live stream from Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, England on Saturday, April 22. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.

The main event is a light heavyweight battle between Castleford, Yorkshire’s undefeated Anthony Holmes (4-0-1) and Carlisle’s Danny Christie (2-0). The co-main event pits UK’s Luke Nevin against Argentina’s Franco Tenaglia (1-0) at middleweight.

Also on the card, Rico Franco (6-3) up against Axel Birbes at weltweight, Robbie Kennedy (1-0) faceoff Conor Cooke at cruiserweight and Tom Scott (1-1) versus Damian Gorski at light heavyweight. In addition, Jonny Graham and Will Cairns (2-7) duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 4 am AEST

BKFC 40 fight card

Get BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie
  • Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia
  • Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes
  • Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke
  • Tom Scott vs. Damian Gorski
  • Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns
  • Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar
  • Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi

Prelims

  • Bartlomiej Krol vs. Ash Griffiths
  • Rob Cunningham vs. Wain Morgan
  • Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson
BoxingNewsResults

