BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie airs live stream from Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, England on Saturday, April 22. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.

The main event is a light heavyweight battle between Castleford, Yorkshire’s undefeated Anthony Holmes (4-0-1) and Carlisle’s Danny Christie (2-0). The co-main event pits UK’s Luke Nevin against Argentina’s Franco Tenaglia (1-0) at middleweight.

Also on the card, Rico Franco (6-3) up against Axel Birbes at weltweight, Robbie Kennedy (1-0) faceoff Conor Cooke at cruiserweight and Tom Scott (1-1) versus Damian Gorski at light heavyweight. In addition, Jonny Graham and Will Cairns (2-7) duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 5 am AEST

Prelims: 4 am AEST

BKFC 40 fight card

Get BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie

Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia

Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes

Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke

Tom Scott vs. Damian Gorski

Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns

Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar

Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi

Prelims

Bartlomiej Krol vs. Ash Griffiths

Rob Cunningham vs. Wain Morgan

Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson