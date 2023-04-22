BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie airs live stream from Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, England on Saturday, April 22. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent fighters participating.
The main event is a light heavyweight battle between Castleford, Yorkshire’s undefeated Anthony Holmes (4-0-1) and Carlisle’s Danny Christie (2-0). The co-main event pits UK’s Luke Nevin against Argentina’s Franco Tenaglia (1-0) at middleweight.
Also on the card, Rico Franco (6-3) up against Axel Birbes at weltweight, Robbie Kennedy (1-0) faceoff Conor Cooke at cruiserweight and Tom Scott (1-1) versus Damian Gorski at light heavyweight. In addition, Jonny Graham and Will Cairns (2-7) duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.
How to watch BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 4 am AEST
BKFC 40 fight card
Get BKFC 40: Holmes vs Christie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie
- Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia
- Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes
- Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke
- Tom Scott vs. Damian Gorski
- Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns
- Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar
- Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi
Prelims
- Bartlomiej Krol vs. Ash Griffiths
- Rob Cunningham vs. Wain Morgan
- Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson