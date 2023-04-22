Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prelims

Davis vs Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prelims air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22, leading to the main card on pay-per-view.

Among the bouts, Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) takes on Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Vito Mielnicki Jr (14-1, 9 KOs) faces Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and start time.

