Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The contest pits Tajikistan’s undefeated IBF super featherweight champion against unbeaten former titleholder from the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 23.
In the 10-round co-main event, Derby’s Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) square off for the vacant WBO welterweight title. Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight belt in a ten-round all-Welsh clash against Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs).
As well, Manchester’s former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) and American Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super featherweight strap. In addition, Manchester-born, London-based Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight title in a ten-rounder against Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs) of Swindon, Wiltshire.
On the top of prelims, Skye Nicolson (6-0) of Australia and Linda Laura Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KOs) of Peru duel in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4:15 pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Fox Sports 506
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 1:15 am AEST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rakhimov vs Cordina from practically anywhere.
Rakhimov vs Cordina fight card
Get Rakhimov vs Cordina full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Rakhimov’s IBF super featherweight title
- Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweight – Gwynne British lightweight title
- Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – Thompson’s IBF European cruiserweight title
- Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO welterweight title
- Zelfa Barrett vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental super featherweight title
Undercard
- Skye Nicolson vs. Linda Laura Lecca, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Brandon Scott vs. Reynaldo Cajina, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Nathan Howells vs. Jahfieus Faure, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Sammy Lee vs. Juris Zundovskis, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Miles Gordon Darby vs. Phil Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight