Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The contest pits Tajikistan’s undefeated IBF super featherweight champion against unbeaten former titleholder from the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 23.

In the 10-round co-main event, Derby’s Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) square off for the vacant WBO welterweight title. Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight belt in a ten-round all-Welsh clash against Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs).

As well, Manchester’s former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) and American Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super featherweight strap. In addition, Manchester-born, London-based Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight title in a ten-rounder against Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs) of Swindon, Wiltshire.

On the top of prelims, Skye Nicolson (6-0) of Australia and Linda Laura Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KOs) of Peru duel in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:15 pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 506

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 1:15 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rakhimov vs Cordina from practically anywhere.

Rakhimov vs Cordina fight card

Main card

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Rakhimov’s IBF super featherweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweight – Gwynne British lightweight title

Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – Thompson’s IBF European cruiserweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO welterweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental super featherweight title

Undercard

Skye Nicolson vs. Linda Laura Lecca, 8 rounds, featherweight

Brandon Scott vs. Reynaldo Cajina, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Nathan Howells vs. Jahfieus Faure, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Sammy Lee vs. Juris Zundovskis, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miles Gordon Darby vs. Phil Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

