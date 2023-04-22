JMX and Le’Veon Bell square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 21. The contest pits British YouTuber against American football running back. The pair meets in a boxing match headlining the sixth edition of “MF & DAZN X Series“. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Saturday, April 22.

Advertisements

Also on the card, JustaMinx up against Fangs, Chris Avila faceoff Paul Bamba and Minikon versus Jake The Viking. Plus, Walid Sharks duels Stamaur Mitchell, Chase DeMoor goes up against Stevie Knight and Kimbo Slice Jr takes on OJ Rose. In addition, Ree Moo battles it out against Elijah Smith. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 006: JMX vs Le’Veon Bell

USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs Bell fight card

Get MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs Bell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell

JustaMinx vs. Fangs

Chris Avila vs. Paul Bamba

Minikon vs. Jake The Viking

Walid Sharks vs. Stamaur Mitchell (Ayye Pap)

Chase DeMoor vs. Stevie Knight

Kimbo Slice Jr. vs. OJ Rose

Ree Moo vs. Elijah Smith

MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs Bell results