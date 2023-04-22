JMX and Le’Veon Bell square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 21. The contest pits British YouTuber against American football running back. The pair meets in a boxing match headlining the sixth edition of “MF & DAZN X Series“. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Saturday, April 22.
Also on the card, JustaMinx up against Fangs, Chris Avila faceoff Paul Bamba and Minikon versus Jake The Viking. Plus, Walid Sharks duels Stamaur Mitchell, Chase DeMoor goes up against Stevie Knight and Kimbo Slice Jr takes on OJ Rose. In addition, Ree Moo battles it out against Elijah Smith. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 006: JMX vs Le’Veon Bell
USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST
MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs Bell fight card
Get MF & DAZN X Series 6: JMX vs Bell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell
- JustaMinx vs. Fangs
- Chris Avila vs. Paul Bamba
- Minikon vs. Jake The Viking
- Walid Sharks vs. Stamaur Mitchell (Ayye Pap)
- Chase DeMoor vs. Stevie Knight
- Kimbo Slice Jr. vs. OJ Rose
- Ree Moo vs. Elijah Smith