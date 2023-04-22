Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN

Boxing

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina prelims




Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina prelims air live from Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Skye Nicolson squares off against Linda Laura Lecca in an eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Brandon Scott faces Reynaldo Cajina in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Nathan Howells takes on Jahfieus Faure in a six-rounder at super featherweight and Sammy Lee meets Juris Zundovskis in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Miles Gordon Darby and Phil Williams battle it out in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Fox Sports 506 on Sunday, April 23.

Get Rakhimov vs Cordina full fight card and start time.






