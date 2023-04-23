Bektemir Melikuziev takes revenge against Gabriel Rosado

Bektemir Melikuziev avenged his sole defeat when he faced Gabriel Rosado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout was featured on the card, topped by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view.

Rosado stopped Melikuziev in the third round of their first fight in June 2021. The scheduled for 10 rounds rematch went the full distance.

Melikuziev of Indio, California by way of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan defeated his old rival Rosado of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by unanimous decision. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 91-99 in favor of “Bully”.

In addition to the victory, Bektemir Melikuziev landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title, secured his fifth win in a row and improved to 12-1, 9 KOs. Gabriel Rosado suffered his fourth straight defeat and dropped to 26-17, 15 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

