Bellator 295 results, start time, how to watch, Stots vs Mix

Bellator 295 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22. In the five-round main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) and No. 2-ranked contender Patchy Mix (17-1) square off in the 135-pound World Grand Prix final with $1,000,000 at stake.
In the co-main event, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) makes her return against Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1). Also on the card, No. 4-ranked Aaron Pico (10-4) and James Gonzalez (10-5) battle it out at featherweight. Plus, Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) and Charlie Leary (17-13-1) faceoff at 165-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.
How to watch Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 1 pm AEST
Prelims: 10 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix from practically anywhere.
Bellator 295 fight card
Get Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator Bantamweight WGP final, Stot’s interim title
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
- Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez
- Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary
Preliminary card
- Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
- Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga
- Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
- Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
- Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen
- Masayuki Kikuiri def. Alexey Shurkevich by KO (punch, R2 at 4:33)