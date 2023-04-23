Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
MMA

Bellator 295 results, start time, how to watch, Stots vs Mix

Newswire
Stream Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix results live from Honolulu, Hawaii
Raufeon Stots vs Patchy Mix faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix

Bellator 295 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22. In the five-round main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) and No. 2-ranked contender Patchy Mix (17-1) square off in the 135-pound World Grand Prix final with $1,000,000 at stake.

In the co-main event, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) makes her return against Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1). Also on the card, No. 4-ranked Aaron Pico (10-4) and James Gonzalez (10-5) battle it out at featherweight. Plus, Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) and Charlie Leary (17-13-1) faceoff at 165-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 1 pm AEST
Prelims: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix from practically anywhere.

Bellator 295 fight card

Get Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator Bantamweight WGP final, Stot’s interim title
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
  • Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez
  • Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Preliminary card

  • Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga
  • Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
  • Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen
  • Masayuki Kikuiri def. Alexey Shurkevich by KO (punch, R2 at 4:33)
