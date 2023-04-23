Bellator 295 results, start time, how to watch, Stots vs Mix

Bellator 295 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22. In the five-round main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) and No. 2-ranked contender Patchy Mix (17-1) square off in the 135-pound World Grand Prix final with $1,000,000 at stake.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) makes her return against Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1). Also on the card, No. 4-ranked Aaron Pico (10-4) and James Gonzalez (10-5) battle it out at featherweight. Plus, Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) and Charlie Leary (17-13-1) faceoff at 165-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 1 pm AEST

Prelims: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix from practically anywhere.

Bellator 295 fight card

Get Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator Bantamweight WGP final, Stot’s interim title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez

Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Preliminary card

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Masayuki Kikuiri def. Alexey Shurkevich by KO (punch, R2 at 4:33)