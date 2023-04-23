Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated contest pits undefeated five-time, three-division world champion from Baltimore, Maryland against unbeaten top contender from Los Alamitos, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at 136-pound catchweight. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 23.

Advertisements

In the 12-round co-main event, Cuba’s undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) puts his title on the line against Olympic Bronze medalist from Brazil, Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1, 10 KOs). Also on the PPV card, Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) of Indio, California by way of Uzbekistan meet in the ten-round rematch at super middleweight. The ten-round middleweight PPV opener features Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona faceoff Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas by way of Mexico.

Among Davis vs Garcia undercard bouts, Ukraine-born, Poland-based Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Merida, Mexico’s Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Roseland, New Jersey’s Vito Mielnicki Jr (14-1, 9 KOs) and Reynosa, Mexico’s Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

United States & Canada

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

UK, Europe & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 22 / Sunday, April 23 (vary by location)

Time: 1 am BST / 2 am CEST

Prelims: 11 pm BST / 12 am CEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davis vs Garcia from practically anywhere.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia results

Cuttino Oliver def. Roberto Cantu Pena by TKO (R3)

Jalil Hackett def. Jason Phillips by TKO (R3)

Lorenzo Simpson def. Pachino Hill by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Floyd Schofield def. Valentin Leon Jr by KO (R2)

Vito Mielnicki Jr def. Jose Charles by TKO (R4 at 0:33) | Watch highlights

Fiodor Czerkaszyn def. Elias Espadas by TKO (R9 at 2:07) | Watch TKO