Brady Hiestand (8-2) came out on top when he faced Danaa Batgerel (12-5) at UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The American bantamweight dominated and stopped his opponent from Mongolia with punches. The bout ended at 4 minutes and 21 seconds into the third round.

Brady Hiestand starts off #UFCVegas71 with some major hits ? pic.twitter.com/gW9IEY9NYe — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 22, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

