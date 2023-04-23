Bruno Silva TKO’s Brad Tavares in first round at UFC Vegas 71

Bruno Silva (23-8) came out victorious when he faced Brad Tavares (19-9) at UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight co-main event bout ended in favor of the Brazilian fighter, who stopped his American opponent with knee and punches. The referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 3 minutes and 35 seconds into the first round.

Bruno Silva’s MASSIVE shots gets the KO win ? #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/mJIUus8N89 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

