Christos Giagos (20-10) floored his fellow-American Ricky Glenn (22-7-2), when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The native of Azusa, California scored a knockout victory over Marshalltown, Iowa-born lightweight with a right-uppercut, left-hook combination, followed by one more punch on the ground. The referee jumped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

