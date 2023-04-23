Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Search
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
UFC

Christos Giagos scores left hook KO of Rick Glenn at UFC Vegas 71

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

Christos Giagos (20-10) floored his fellow-American Ricky Glenn (22-7-2), when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The native of Azusa, California scored a knockout victory over Marshalltown, Iowa-born lightweight with a right-uppercut, left-hook combination, followed by one more punch on the ground. The referee jumped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097