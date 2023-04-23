Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

David Morrell Jr KO’s Yamaguchi Falcao in first round to retain title

Parviz Iskenderov
David Morrell Jr retains title by knockout against Yamaguchi Falcao
David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Davis vs Garcia

David Morrell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) made a successful defense of his WBA super middleweight title when he faced Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout served as the co-main event on the card, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view.

Cuba’s undefeated champion made a quick work of Olympic Bronze medalist from Brazil, dominating and scoring a knockdown, and then knocking him out with a massive right hook. The official time of the stoppage was 2 minutes and 22 seconds into the first round.

Yamaguchi took the fight on a short notice, replacing Sena Agbeko. The latter was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

