David Morrell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) made a successful defense of his WBA super middleweight title when he faced Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout served as the co-main event on the card, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Cuba’s undefeated champion made a quick work of Olympic Bronze medalist from Brazil, dominating and scoring a knockdown, and then knocking him out with a massive right hook. The official time of the stoppage was 2 minutes and 22 seconds into the first round.

.@OsvaryJ's power is nothing to be played with ?



He scores an emphatic round 1 KO of Falcao.#MorrellFalcao #DavisGarcia



Order: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/OpgpVlHjAD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

Yamaguchi took the fight on a short notice, replacing Sena Agbeko. The latter was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.