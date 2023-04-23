Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Elijah Garcia on top with decision against Kevin Salgado

Parviz Iskenderov
Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado
Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Davis vs Garcia

Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Salgado (15-3-1, 10 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas by way of Mexico City, Mexico, when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout kicked off the PPV card, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live on DAZN. After ten rounds at middleweight, the scores were 95-94, 97-92 and 97-92.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

