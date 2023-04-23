Elijah Garcia on top with decision against Kevin Salgado

Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Salgado (15-3-1, 10 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas by way of Mexico City, Mexico, when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout kicked off the PPV card, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live on DAZN. After ten rounds at middleweight, the scores were 95-94, 97-92 and 97-92.

Elijah Garcia piecing up Kevin Salgado in the later rounds. Who do you have up in #GarciaSalgado?#DavisGarcia, TODAY on PPV—Buy NOW: https://t.co/IEvG1Mv0kC pic.twitter.com/i2LsSM9u90 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

