Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Elias Espadas (22-6, 15 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia main card live on DAZN.

Ukraine-born, Poland-based middleweight took the win against his opponent from Merida, Mexico via TKO with body shots. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the ninth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

