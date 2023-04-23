Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Search
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Fiodor Czerkaszyn takes ninth-round stoppage win against Elias Espadas

Parviz Iskenderov
Fiodor Czerkaszyn defeats Elias Espadas via stoppage in Round 9
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Davis vs Garcia

Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Elias Espadas (22-6, 15 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia main card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Ukraine-born, Poland-based middleweight took the win against his opponent from Merida, Mexico via TKO with body shots. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the ninth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097