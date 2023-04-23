Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia full fight video highlights

Newswire

Davis vs Garcia: 12-round highly anticipated showdown live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The contest featured Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion up against unbeaten top contender from Los Alamitos, California.

The scheduled for 12 rounds 136-pound catchweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Davis stopped Garcia with a big liver shot in Round 7, after sending him to the canvas with a big left in Round 2.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 44 seconds into the seventh round. At the time of the stoppage the scores were 58-56, 59-56, 59-55 in favor of Davis.

With the victory by TKO, 28-year-old Gervonta “Tank” Davis remained undefeated and improved his record to 29-0, 27 KOs. 24-year-old “King” Ryan Garcia dropped to 23-1, 19 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Check out Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia full fight video highlights below.

Davis vs Garcia full fight video highlights

“King” Ryan Garcia makes his ring walk.

Here comes Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Fight time.

Gervonta Davis drops Ryan Garcia in Round 2.

Garcia throws left hook, Davis ducks.

Davis stops Garcia with body hook.

Ryan Garcia post-fight interview.

Gervonta Davis post-fight interview.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

