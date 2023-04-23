Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The contest featured No. 3-ranked contender up against No. 4-ranked contender of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. Pavlovich stopped Blaydes with punches at 3 minutes and 8 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Sergei Pavlovich improved to 18-1. He also recorded his sixth straight victory via first-round stoppage.

Curtis Blaydes dropped to 17-4, 1 NC. The defeat snapped his three win streak.

Check out Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight video highlights

Here comes Curtis Blaydes.

Sergei Pavlovich makes his Octagon walk.

Fight time.

Round 1.

ASI SE HACE? @SPavlovich13 se impone en la estelar y consigue la finalización en el primer round #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/7vYoVzA6Ij — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 23, 2023

ANOTHER first round KO for Sergei Pavlovich ? #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/VH6e9SJl5a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

Verdict.

Otro KO más en el primer round? @SPavlovich13 vence a Curtis Blaydes y se acerca cada vez más al título #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/CIjEQMBZSJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 23, 2023

Post-fight.

"Where's my belt?"@SPavlovich13 knows what he wants next after another KO victory #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/zaebvMF5sx — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card results.