Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The contest featured No. 3-ranked contender up against No. 4-ranked contender of the United States.
The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. Pavlovich stopped Blaydes with punches at 3 minutes and 8 seconds into the opening round.
With the victory by TKO, Sergei Pavlovich improved to 18-1. He also recorded his sixth straight victory via first-round stoppage.
Curtis Blaydes dropped to 17-4, 1 NC. The defeat snapped his three win streak.
Check out Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight video highlights
Here comes Curtis Blaydes.
Sergei Pavlovich makes his Octagon walk.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Verdict.
Post-fight.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.
Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card results.