Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Search
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights

Newswire

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The contest featured No. 3-ranked contender up against No. 4-ranked contender of the United States.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. Pavlovich stopped Blaydes with punches at 3 minutes and 8 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Sergei Pavlovich improved to 18-1. He also recorded his sixth straight victory via first-round stoppage.

Curtis Blaydes dropped to 17-4, 1 NC. The defeat snapped his three win streak.

Check out Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight video highlights

Here comes Curtis Blaydes.

Sergei Pavlovich makes his Octagon walk.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 23.

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097