UFC Vegas 71 results, Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes aka UFC Vegas 71 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes (17-3) of the United States. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (19-8) of the United States and Bruno Silva (22-8) of Brazil.

Among other bouts, Bobby Green (29-14-1) faces his fellow-American Jared Gordon (19-6) at lightweight. Also on the card, Brogan Walker (8-3) of the United States and Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) of Brazil square off at women’s flyweight. Plus, Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1) and Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) meet in an all-American clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 22
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, April 23
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes results

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
  • Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon – No Contest (accidental clash of heads, R1 at 4:35)
  • Iasmin Lucindo def. Brogan Walker-Sanchez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Jeremiah Wells def. Matthew Semelsberger by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 30–27)

Preliminary card

  • Christos Giagos def. Rick Glenn by KO (punch, R1 at 1:35) | Watch KO
  • Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya by KO (punches, R1 at 3:42) | Watch KO
  • Norma Dumont def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Mohammed Usman def. Junior Tafa by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • William Gomis def. Francis Marshall by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Brady Hiestand def. Danaa Batgerel by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:21) | Watch TKO
