UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes aka UFC Vegas 71 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes (17-3) of the United States. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (19-8) of the United States and Bruno Silva (22-8) of Brazil.

Among other bouts, Bobby Green (29-14-1) faces his fellow-American Jared Gordon (19-6) at lightweight. Also on the card, Brogan Walker (8-3) of the United States and Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) of Brazil square off at women’s flyweight. Plus, Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1) and Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) meet in an all-American clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on Sunday, April 23.

How to watch UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 22

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, April 23

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes results

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon – No Contest (accidental clash of heads, R1 at 4:35)

Iasmin Lucindo def. Brogan Walker-Sanchez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Matthew Semelsberger by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 30–27)

Preliminary card

Christos Giagos def. Rick Glenn by KO (punch, R1 at 1:35) | Watch KO

Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya by KO (punches, R1 at 3:42) | Watch KO

Norma Dumont def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Mohammed Usman def. Junior Tafa by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

William Gomis def. Francis Marshall by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Brady Hiestand def. Danaa Batgerel by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:21) | Watch TKO