Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Jose Charles (20-4-1, 12 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout kicked off the preliminary action, leading to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia main card live on DAZN.

The native of Belleville, New Jersey ultimately dropped his opponent from Reynosa, Mexico with a big right had in the fourth round, after twice sending him to the canvas at the end of the third.

Vito Mielnicki Jr scores two knockdowns in Round 3

The super welterweight bout was stopped by the referee at 33 seconds into the fourth round. No eight count was given.

Vito Mielnicki Jr TKO’s Jose Charles in Round 4

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

