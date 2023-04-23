Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Vito Mielnicki Jr dominates & stops Jose Charles in fourth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Vito Mielnicki Jr TKO's Jose Charles in Round 4
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Charles | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Davis vs Garcia

Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Jose Charles (20-4-1, 12 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The bout kicked off the preliminary action, leading to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia main card live on DAZN.

The native of Belleville, New Jersey ultimately dropped his opponent from Reynosa, Mexico with a big right had in the fourth round, after twice sending him to the canvas at the end of the third.

Vito Mielnicki Jr scores two knockdowns in Round 3

The super welterweight bout was stopped by the referee at 33 seconds into the fourth round. No eight count was given.

Vito Mielnicki Jr TKO’s Jose Charles in Round 4

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResults

