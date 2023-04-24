Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Colorado on Saturday, April 29 with BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold taking place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the most notable fighters participating. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 41 Colorado: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on Sunday, April 30.

In the main event, former UFC fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry (2-0) faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his bare knuckle boxing debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) goes up against two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Also on the BKFC 41 Colorado card, current BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea (6-1-0) defends her title against Bec Rawlings (3-1). Plus, former WBO light welterweight champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado makes his BKFC debut against James Brown (1-0). The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 41 Colorado tickets

BKFC 41 Colorado: Perry vs Rockhold tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 29 at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO are on sale.

BKFC 41 Colorado tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold in USA

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United States can watch BKFC 41 Colorado: Perry vs Rockhold live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, April 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold in UK and Australia

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Australia can watch BKFC 41 Colorado: Perry vs Rockhold live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, April 30. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST / 10 am AEST.

BKFC 41 fight card

The current BKFC 41 Colorado: Perry vs Rockhold fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Prelims

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

Jessie Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller