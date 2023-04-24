UFC Vegas 72 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 29. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.

Song Yadong (19-2-1, 1 NC) of China was last in action in September 2022 when he suffered the defeat via fourth round doctor stoppage against Cory Sandhagen. Before that he won a pair of bouts by TKO against Marlon Moraes and Julio Arce, and took a split decision against Casey Kenney.

Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States is looking for his sixth straight victory. In his previous outing last July he submitted Jack Shore in the second round, after securing the second-round KO of Raphael Assuncao and a unanimous decision against Brian Kelleher.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (13-1) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) of Poland battle it out at middleweight. Also on the main card, Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) of Brazil goes up against Cody Brundage (8-3) of the United States at middleweight, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) of Brazil faces off Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) of Dominican Republic at heavyweight and Josh Quinlan (6-0) of the United States squares off against Ange Loosa (9-3) of Congo at welterweight.

The top of preliminary card pits Martin Buday (11-1) of Slovakia against Jake Collier (13-8) at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Julian Erosa (28-11) of the United States duels Fernando Padilla (14-4) of Mexico at featherweight, Natan Levy (8-1) of Israel takes on Pete Rodriguez (5-1) of the United States at lightweight and Cody Durden (14-4-1) meets his fellow-American Charles Johnson (13-4) at flyweight.

Also on the card a trio of bantamweight matchups featuring Stephanie Egger (8-3) of Switzerland up against Irina Alekseeva (4-1), Brian Kelleher (24-14) and Journey Newson (10-4) in an all-American clash and Hailey Cowan (7-2) of the United States versus Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0) of Canada. The current lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon airs live on Sunday, April 30.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon card

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary card

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth