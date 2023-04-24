UFC Vegas 72 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 29. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.
Song Yadong (19-2-1, 1 NC) of China was last in action in September 2022 when he suffered the defeat via fourth round doctor stoppage against Cory Sandhagen. Before that he won a pair of bouts by TKO against Marlon Moraes and Julio Arce, and took a split decision against Casey Kenney.
Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States is looking for his sixth straight victory. In his previous outing last July he submitted Jack Shore in the second round, after securing the second-round KO of Raphael Assuncao and a unanimous decision against Brian Kelleher.
In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (13-1) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) of Poland battle it out at middleweight. Also on the main card, Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) of Brazil goes up against Cody Brundage (8-3) of the United States at middleweight, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) of Brazil faces off Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) of Dominican Republic at heavyweight and Josh Quinlan (6-0) of the United States squares off against Ange Loosa (9-3) of Congo at welterweight.
The top of preliminary card pits Martin Buday (11-1) of Slovakia against Jake Collier (13-8) at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Julian Erosa (28-11) of the United States duels Fernando Padilla (14-4) of Mexico at featherweight, Natan Levy (8-1) of Israel takes on Pete Rodriguez (5-1) of the United States at lightweight and Cody Durden (14-4-1) meets his fellow-American Charles Johnson (13-4) at flyweight.
Also on the card a trio of bantamweight matchups featuring Stephanie Egger (8-3) of Switzerland up against Irina Alekseeva (4-1), Brian Kelleher (24-14) and Journey Newson (10-4) in an all-American clash and Hailey Cowan (7-2) of the United States versus Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0) of Canada. The current lineup can be found below.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon airs live on Sunday, April 30.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon card
Main card
- Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
- Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
- Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
Preliminary card
- Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
- Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
- Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
- Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
- Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
- Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth