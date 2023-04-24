William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) battle it out in the main event at College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. The 12-round contest pits undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion from San Mateo, Mexico against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 30.

The co-main event is a ten-round featherweight battle between Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) and Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs). Also on the main card, Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) and Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) defends her belts in a ten-rounder against undefeated Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs).

Among Zepeda vs Arboleda undercard bouts, David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) and Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) square off in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Caleb Suniga (1-0) and Christian Renteria (9-14, 8 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Darius Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) is in a six-round action at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda tickets

William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda tickets to witness all the action at College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29 are on sale.

Zepeda vs Arboleda tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and StubHub.

How to watch William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, April 30. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Zepeda vs Arboleda fight card

The current Zepeda vs Arboleda lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, featherweight

Raul Curiel vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC flyweight titles

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Caleb Suniga vs. Christian Renteria, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Darius Fulghum vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight