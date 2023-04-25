San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) of Ukraine at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view on ESPN+. In addition to the previously announced PPV card bouts and undercard matchups, a lineup of preliminary action has been set today.

In the co-main event Mexico’s former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) goes up against Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California in the rematch of their fight in 2019, when Valdez took the win via seventh round TKO. The PPV opener pits Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of West Covina, California against Jeremiaj Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) of Namibia in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko airs live Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

The two-fight undercard on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ features former world champion Andrew Moloney of Australia up against undefeated former WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani of Japan in the 12-rounder for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title. Plus, undefeated Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces a to be announced opponent in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Among the newly announced preliminary bouts, undefeated Las Vegas-born Emiliano Fernando Vargas meets a to be named opponent in a four-round bout. As well, Cleveland’s southpaw Abdullah Mason takes on Desmond Lyons in a six-round clash. Both lightweight fights, as well as additional undercard bouts, are streamed live on on ESPN+.

Emiliano Vargas is back in the ring

Emiliano Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) was a seven-time national amateur champion before debuting in the pro ranks in May 2022 with a first-round knockout of Mark Salgado. In October, “El General” signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and debuted with a highlight-reel knockout over Julio Martinez. Under the guidance of his father and trainer, former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, the young lightweight has already scored two victories this year, a four-round decision win over Francisco Duque in February and a second-round knockout over Edgar Uvalle in April.

Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons

Abdullah Mason (7-0, 6 KOs) was considered one of the brightest talents in U.S. amateur boxing before signing with Top Rank in October 2021. Mason made his pro debut in November 2021 with a second-round TKO win over Jaylan Phillips. In 2022, Mason went 5-0 with four knockouts. The southpaw phenom is coming off a first-round stoppage over Erick Garcia Benitez in April.

Desmond Lyons (8-2, 2 KOs) is a 24-year-old South Carolina native who defeated Aaron Jamel Hollis via a six-round decision last May.

In other Haney vs Lomachenko undercard action

Junior featherweight Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) looks to shine in front of a hometown crowd in an eight-round bout against a to-be-determined foe. Diaz is coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Edgar Joe Cortes last November.

Middleweight slugger Amari Jones (8-0, 7 KOs) will make his 2023 debut in a six-round clash. In 2022, Jones traveled to Melbourne, Australia, and fought on the undercard of both Haney-George Kambosos Jr. fights.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

The current Haney vs Lomachenko fight card looks as the following:

Main card (ESPN PPV, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims (ESPN+, 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

Emiliano Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Amari Jones vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight