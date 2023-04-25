On the 21st of May, one of the greatest bare-knuckle boxers of the modern era returns to action at BKB 32 next month. Jimmy Sweeney boxed for Ireland as a gloved amateur boxer and had a win over future world champion Andy Lee, before deciding to ditch his gloves and fight bare-knuckle.

Sweeney has been a pioneer of the sport, using a unique style to win world titles at three weights in a 20-plus fight career. His fights with Sean George, Ricardo Franco and Edgar Puerta are regarded as among the best in the modern era of bare-knuckle boxing and put him at the top of every pound-for-pound poll. Now 38 years old, Sweeney, from Sligo, is returning from back-to-back losses to Barrie Jones. He fights on Sunday, May 21, against Johnny Tello.

The Canadian became the first to take Jones the distance in Thailand in January. Jones won on points, over seven rounds, but was pushed hard.

Jim Freeman, co-owner of BKB said: “Given their respective performances against Barrie, Johnny has to be the favourite going into this.”

BKB 32 will also feature, possibly the most famous fighter on the planet.

There have been a staggering 25 million views of Tony Meehan’s pit fight against Billy Braud. Meehan battered Braud to defeat and the 34-year-old from Doncaster has been snapped up by BKB. On his BKB debut, he is matched with Peterborough’s Danny Meins, a winner on his debut last December.

The British heavyweight championship is also on the line on BKB 32

Carl Hobley defends against Charlie Milner, in a rematch. Milner accepted a fight with Hobley at only a few days’ notice on BKB 21 in August 2019. It was all over in just 19 seconds! Hobley was the winner and Milner vowed revenge.

British bantamweight champion Scott McHugh, possibly the most improved fighter on the BKB roster, returns from a loss in America to face Aaron McCallum. A ferocious fighter from Nottingham, who’s coming off a narrow points win over John Collier.

Joe Fitzgerald makes his BKB debut after a distinguished gloved career. He won 10 out of 11 pro fights after winning silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He faces Jay Anerz at the O2 Arena.

Luton crowdpleaser, Michael Devine, who boxed on Anthony Joshua’s undercards in his 17-5-1 pro gloved career also makes his BKB debut. Fighting against Welshman Beau Besley.

Kevin Greenwood and Martyn Grainger also ditch their gloves after pro careers. Greenwood meets bad boy Lawrence Tracey, while Grainger goes in with Jody Meikle, the ‘Cinderella Man’ of BKB who came in at a few days’ notice to beat Dorian Darch for the vacant world heavyweight championship last year.

Luke Kelly was a 4-0 gloved pro and is now 1-0 with BKB. The Leeds fighter has his second bare-knuckle fight against tough-as-old-boots Johnny Lawson, the Irishman who’s never been stopped.

BKB 32 fight card

The current BKB 32: Sweeney vs Tello fight card looks as the following:

Jimmy Sweeney vs. Jonny Tello

Tony Meehan vs. Danny Meins

Carl Hobley vs. Charlie Milner

Scott McHugh vs. Aaron McCallum

Joe Fitzgerald vs. Jay Anerz

Michael Devine vs. Beau Besley

Kevin Greenwood vs. Lawrence Tracey

Martyn Grainger vs. Jody Meikle

Luke Kelly vs. Jonny Lawson