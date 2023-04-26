William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) square off in the 12-round main event live on DAZN from College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. The contest features San Mateo, Mexico’s undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion up against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama. A full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed today.

Advertisements

The ten-round co-main event pits Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico against Victor Morales Jr (17-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington. The pair battles it out for the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title.

Also on the card, Chicago’s Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) faces Estevan Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington in a ten-round bout at super welterweight. Plus, David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania takes on Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in an eight-round bout at super middleweight.

Among other Zepeda vs Arboleda undercard bouts, Tristan Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas goes up against Jonathan Rice (2-2, 2 KOs) of Cleburne, Texas in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Caleb Suniga (1-0) of Austin, Texas and Carlos Arroyo (5-22-1, 4 KOs) of Chichigalpa, Nicaragua duel in a four-round super featherweight clash.

Plus, Darius Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Julio Bendana (6-6, 3 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua meet in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The first fight of the night features Robert Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Killeen, Texas up against Tyrone Selders (9-15-2, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

The scheduled bout between unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Pasadena, Texas and undefeated WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina has been postponed, reportedly due to VISA issue to the latter.

The current fight card can be found below.

Zepeda vs Arboleda fight card

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Fredrick Lawson vs. Estevan Villalobos, 10 rounds, super welterweight

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Prelims

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jonathan Rice, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Caleb Suniga vs. Carlos Arroyo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Julio Bendana, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Roberto Cruz vs. Tyrone Selders, 6 rounds, super welterweight

In Australia, Zepeda vs Arboleda airs live on Sunday, April 30.