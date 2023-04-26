Search
Jake Paul & Nate Diaz to go face to face at kickoff press conference

Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul to go face to face with Nate Diaz at the first press conference
Jake Paul goes face to face with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Paul vs Diaz: Blockbuster boxing match at American Airlines Center

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in a highly anticipated boxing match at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The eight-round, 185-pound catchweight bout airs live on DAZN.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 at the fight location, where Paul and Diaz are expected to go face to face for the first time.

Cleveland, Ohio’s Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs boxing) was in action in February when he suffered his first career defeat, dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury. Making his pro boxing debut, Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) of Stockton, California returns to action, following his final UFC fight last September when he defeated Tony Ferguson by submission in the fourth round.

In Australia, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.

BoxingNews

