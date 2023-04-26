UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 30. In the five-round main event, Song Yadong (19-2-1, 1 NC) of China and Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States battle it out at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (13-1) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) of Poland square off at middleweight.
Also on the card, Cody Brundage (8-3) of the United States faces Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) of Brazil at middleweight. As well, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) of Dominican Republic takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Julian Erosa (28-11) of the United States meets Fernando Padilla (14-4) of Mexico at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 29. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 72 Australia time, Song vs Simon
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, April 30. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon from practically anywhere.
UFC Vegas 72 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
- Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Preliminary card
- Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
- Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
- Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
- Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
- Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
- Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth