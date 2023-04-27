BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. Two days from the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

The main event is a highly anticipated battle between former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his BKFC debut. The co-main event pits former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) against two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Also on the main card, Christine Ferea (6-1-0) defends her BKFC flyweight title against Bec Rawlings (3-1). In addition, former WBO light welterweight champion Mike Alvarado makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against James Brown (1-0).

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on FITE on Sunday, April 30.

