MMA

Brendan Loughnane vs Jesus Pinedo tops PFL 4 fight card on June 8 in Atlanta

Parviz Iskenderov
Brendan Loughnane vs Jesus Pinedo tops PFL 4 fight card
Brendan Loughnane | PFL MMA

2023 Regular Season

Professional Fighters League continues 2023 Regular Season with PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo, taking place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, June 8. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ featuring a series of bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes.

In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane takes on Jesus Pinedo. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Robert Wilkinson faces off Will Fleury.

Also on the card, Thiago Santos meets Mohammad Fakhreddine and Marthin Hamlet battles Sam Kei at light heavyweight. Plus, 2021 PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev goes up against Daniel Torres. The full lineup can be found below.

“The Professional Fighters League is set to return to 2023 Regular Season action at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, June 8 with Featherweights and Light Heavyweights making their final push for the 2023 PFL Playoffs,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “We look forward to an action-packed night of fights live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S., with international distribution to 160 countries globally as the best athletes in the world look to take one step closer to a PFL world title and $1million prize.”

“The first half of the 2023 PFL Regular Season provided action that can only take place in the PFL’s unique season format,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “We look forward to watching the elite PFL athletes make their final attempt towards securing a berth in the PFL Playoffs.”

PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo fight card

The current PFL 4 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Rob Wilkinson vs. Will Fleury
  • Thiago Santos vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Daniel Torres
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

Preliminary card

  • Josh Silveira vs. Delan Monte
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Ty Flores
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Marlon Moraes
  • Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo
  • Abigail Montes vs. TBA
  • Alexei Pergande vs. TBA

In Australia, PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo airs live on Stan Sport on Friday, June 9.

