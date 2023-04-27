Search
Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III date set for June 11 in Sunrise, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III date set for June 11 in Sunrise, Florida
Floyd Mayweather | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Last Names Matter

Boxing hall of famer Floyd Mayweather has his next fight date scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida where he faces boxer and MMA fighter John Gotti III, grandson of famous gangster John Gotti. The pair squares off in an exhibition match, headlining the event titled “Last Names Matter”.

The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.

The launch press conference is on Thursday, April 27 at The Gabriel Miami Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. The fighters are expected to make a formal announcement and go face to face for the first time.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III

Undefeated Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) was last in action in February, when he faced Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition match, which marked his UK debut in London. In his final pro boxing fight in August 2017, the 46-year-old native of Grand Rapids, Michigan stopped Conor McGregor in the tenth round.

John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KOs boxing, 5-1 MMA) last fought in January in Uncasville, where he stopped Alex Citrowske in the first round, after making his successful pro boxing debut by unanimous decision against Albert Tulley last October. Earlier in his career, Oyster Bay, New York’s 30-year-old secured five wins in MMA, and dropped a UD against Nick Alley in his most recent fight in October 2020.

In Australia, Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III airs live on Monday, June 12.

