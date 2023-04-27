Undefeated William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo, Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight belt against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) of Curundu, Panama in the main event at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of their 12-round clash live on DAZN, the fighters hosted a media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym, where they showed off their skills and previewed the bout.

Advertisements

Also partaking in the media workout were Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico and Victor Morales Jr (17-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington. The pair squares off in the 10-round co-main event bout with the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title on the line.

Here is what the participants had to say:

William Zepeda

“I am always preparing, and I was ready for this fight. I was lightly training already, at the ready to get the call. When I did, I was overjoyed, as I was excited to fight in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Champions are made by taking advantage of opportunities. When we defeated Joseph Diaz last year, my team and I trained hard to take advantage of the opportunity and it worked out perfectly for us.”

William Zepeda and Jaime Arboleda at the media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym | Golden Boy Promotions

“Getting the opportunity to headline as the red corner this time around is a blessing, and is the result of years of sacrifice, discipline, and hard work. We won’t let the fans down this Saturday, April 29!”

Jaime Arboleda

“I am very happy and very grateful to Golden Boy for the opportunity as well as my promoter Sampson Boxing. And there really isn’t much more to say except that we are going to give fans a big show this April 29.”

Jaime Arboleda at the media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym | Golden Boy Promotions

“I come from a boxing family; my father, brothers, uncles and many other loved ones have dedicated their time to the sport, and I continue the family’s legacy in boxing. We are going to show this Saturday that the Arboleda’s still have much to give to this very difficult sport.”

Diego De La Hoya

“We prepared hard for this fight, I’m climbing my way back to the top, and a win against Morales, Jr. helps me go up in the rankings.”

Diego De La Hoya at the media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym | Golden Boy Promotions

“In all honesty, I feel like while we are the co-main event, this fight will steal the night. Both of us have something to prove in the ring and won’t want to lose. We are fighting for our careers and for the bigger opportunities that await for us on the other side.”

Victor Morales

“I’m super excited to be here. It’s been a good camp, it’s a good card and I’m excited to be the co-main event. I asked for this fight against Diego De La Hoya. I wanted to challenge myself with the best in the division and this is one step towards our goal to gain some more name recognition.”

Victor Morales at the media workout at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym | Golden Boy Promotions

“This year I would really like to secure a junior title, and hopefully be able to make the rankings to get a world title shot in the longterm future. I finally feel like I’m getting the exposure I feel like I deserve after 18-years in the sport.”

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card and start time.