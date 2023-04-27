Undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) defends his title against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) in the main event at College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. The twelve-round clash airs live on DAZN. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) and Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in a ten-round featherweight contest. Also on the main card, Estevan Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) takes on Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) faces David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card.