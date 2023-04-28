Lightweights Ashton Sylve and Angel Rebollar battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The scheduled for eight rounds bout headlines the first edition of “Most Valuable Prospects” live stream on DAZN.

Promoted by MVP and BoxLab Promotions, Most Valuable Prospects is a new series of boxing events distributed by DAZN. Four Friday night events are scheduled for 2023.

Ashton “H20” Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) was in action last October when he stopped Braulio Rodriguez in the first round and improved his unbeaten record, as well as 100% knockout ratio. Also in 2022, Long Beach, California’s 19-year-old similarly defeated Giovanni Gutierrez and KO’d Aldimar Silva in Round 2 to make his successful US debut.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be kicking off the Most Valuable Prospects series on DAZN as the headline main event on May 26th in Orlando,” said Ashton Sylve. “I’ve been training hard and I’m looking forward to putting on an entertaining performance for all my fans.”

Sylve faces fellow-Californian Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs), who started boxing at the age of seven. In his previous outing in March, the 19-year-old former US national amateur champion suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Charlie Sheehy. Last year he won three of his four bouts, including a majority decision against Justin Cardona.

The list of bouts featured on Sylve vs Rebollar undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

“Having joined the boxing community in my twenties, I came to realize most professional athletes start training in the ring from the time they can walk,” said Jake Paul, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “It’s incredibly important to me and my team that we offer a platform and the tools necessary to help these young boxers achieve the success they’ve been working towards since they were kids.”

“I was lucky enough to have a solid foundation when I entered boxing because of the people supporting me and our goal with Most Valuable Prospects is to give others the same chance, on a global stage. Amanda and I can’t wait to be ringside on May 26 to cheer on Ashton and the rest of the Most Valuable Prospects.”

In Australia, Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar airs live on Saturday, May 27.