BKFC 41 weigh-in results, Perry vs Rockhold

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a highly anticipated clash between former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his BKFC debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) takes on two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on FITE on Sunday, April 30.

BKFC 41 fight card

Main card

  • Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
  • Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
  • Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title
  • Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
  • Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
  • Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
  • Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
  • Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman
  • Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Prelims

  • Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
  • BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
  • Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
