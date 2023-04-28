BKFC 41 weigh-in results, Perry vs Rockhold

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The main event is a highly anticipated clash between former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his BKFC debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) takes on two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.
Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on FITE on Sunday, April 30.
BKFC 41 fight card
Main card
- Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
- Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
- Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title
- Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
- Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
- Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
- Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
- Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman
- Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
Prelims
- Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
- BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
- Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold