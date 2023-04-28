BKFC 41 weigh-in results, Perry vs Rockhold

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a highly anticipated clash between former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his BKFC debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) takes on two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on FITE on Sunday, April 30.

BKFC 41 fight card

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Prelims

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold