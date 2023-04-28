Undefeated boxing hall of famer Floyd Mayweather Jr faces John Gotti III, the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti, in an eight-round exhibition match at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday, June 11. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view, as part of “Last Names Matter” event, featuring musical performances and more.

The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.

Former world champion in five weight classes, Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) last fought in August 2017 when he stopped Conor McGregor in the tenth round. After rounding up his pro boxing career, Grand Rapids, Michigan’s 46-year-old made ring appearance in a series of exhibition bouts in the United States, Japan, UAE and the UK.

“I’m all about bringing the biggest and best events to the people, and Sunday, June 11 is going to be like nothing else you’ve seen in the sports and entertainment world,” said Mayweather at a launch press conference in Miami. “This is all about combining the entertainment of top-flight musical performances with top-flight skills in the ring. I love the fans in South Florida and I know they’re going to appreciate this premier event we’re going to bring to them.”

John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KOs boxing, 5-1 MMA) made his pro boxing debut in October 2022, scoring a unanimous decision against Albert Tulley. In January he stopped Alex Citrowske in the first round. Oyster Bay, New York’s 30-year-old also secured a 5-1 record in MMA.

“I grew up idolizing Floyd and I’m honored to have this chance to step into the ring against him,” said Gotti. “He’s one of the greatest boxers of all time and he’s the reason I got into the fight game. But on June 11, I’m gonna punish him.”

The “Last Names Matter” event is set to see musical performances from Ozuna and more. Ozuna is a winner of multiple Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, in addition to his 2018 collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki” that went quadruple platinum.

In Australia, Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III airs live on Monday, June 12.