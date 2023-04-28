Mike Perry: I’m going to upset Luke Rockhold & beat his a*s

BKFC 41 airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. In the main event, former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) takes on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his bare knuckle boxing debut. Two days from their highly anticipated clash, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) and two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who square off in the co-main event. As well, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (6-1-0) and challenger Bec Rawlings (3-1). Plus, Ben Rothwell (1-0) and Josh Copeland, who duel at heavyweight.

Here is what the participants, as well as BKFC President David Feldman, had to say:

David Feldman

David Feldman at press conference | BKFC

“It’s unbelievable to be where we are right now with some of the best fighters in the world. Luke Rockhold, multiple promotion world champion, a legend in mixed martial arts. Mike Perry, one of the biggest dogs in the fight game. Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez, Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland plus an awesome women’s world title bout, Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings. The card is truly stacked from top to bottom.”

“It’s the biggest moment in my professional career by far. It’s the biggest night for the BKFC, a phenomenal event. I can’t wait to see everyone at the 1STBank Center, we have a limited amount of tickets still on-sale. This will be our largest gate and our most viewed event. We’re going to break all of the BKFC records with this event. I’m very happy to be here and promote this event. Happy to have these men and women, also animals, fighting on this event.”

Mike Perry

Mike Perry at press conference | BKFC

“Look at my face in the face of danger. I’m in some danger here, the big guy is coming after me. I’m gonna get him, I’m going to protect myself and offend him. I’m going to upset him and beat his a*s. That’s what I’m going to do to you, Luke Rockhold.”

Luke Rockhold

Like Rockhold at press conference | BKFC

“I’m happy to be here, I think it’s the perfect comeback fight for me and the perfect step up fight for Mike. One of us is going to pass the test. And it’s going to be me with flying colors. I’m going to make you pay and leave your face nice and colorful.”

Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes at press conference | BKFC

“I’m just taking it fight by fight but I feel extremely confident coming into this fight. Obviously, Eddie is a top opponent, he’s someone who makes me very motivated to fight. I said send the contract right away and on Saturday night we’ll be in there throwing knuckles and trying to tear each other’s heads off.”

Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes faceoff at press conference | BKFC

“I’ve traveled the world fighting the best in every promotion. I wanted to test myself and truly see if I’m the best in the world. This is a great promotional company against a great opponent in Chad Mendes. The best thing I can do is lay him out on Saturday night.”

Ben Rothwell

Josh Copeland and Ben Rothwell at press conference | BKFC

‘You heard him, he asked for the fight. He’s trying to be respectful but I have to take offense to that. I take great offense to that. Bottom line is someone is getting ‘Bucked Up’ on Saturday night.”

Josh Copeland

Josh Copeland at press conference | BKFC

I’ve looked up to Ben for quite a while, following his career in the UFC. I have nothing but respect for him and look forward to testing my skills against him and putting on a good show for everyone.

Christine Ferea

Christine Ferea and Bec Rawlings faceoff at press conference | BKFC

“She said she’s been wanting to fight me but that’s not true, I’ve been asking for and wanting to fight her for five years. I want to solidify myself as the greatest of all time. I was the first BKFC women’s world champion and on Saturday I’m going to make sure she knows that there’s levels to this. You are getting knocked out, I promise you that.”

Bec Rawlings

Bec Rawlings at press conference | BKFC

“I feel like this fight should have been made years ago. She called me out and here I am. I’m ready to get in there and actually have a willing dance partner this time.”

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on FITE on Sunday, April 30.

