Search
Boxing

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos tops world title tripleheader on June 10 in London

Parviz Iskenderov
Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos date set for June 10 in London
Sunny Edwards | Queensberry Promotions

Edwards defends IBF flyweight title against Campos live from OVO Arena Wembley

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards has his next fight date set for Saturday, June 11 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, where he defends his belt against Andres Campos. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout, headlining a world title tripleheader. The event airs live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Undefeated Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) was in action last November in Sheffield, England where he scored a unanimous decision against Felix Alvarado and made the third successful defense of his belt. Before that, London’s 27-year-old similarly defeated Muhammad Waseem and Jayson Mama. He claimed the belt against Moruti Mthalane also by UD in April 2021.

Santiago, Chile’s unbeaten contender Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) last fought in January, when he stopped Dario Ruben Ruiz in the fourth round in front of his hometown crowd. The 26-year-old makes his UK debut and first attempt to land world title.

In Edwards vs Campos undercard action

Among other world title fights, Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight belt against former titleholder Shannon Courtenay (8-2, 3 KOs). Plus, Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) defends her IBF super bantamweight strap against Ellie Scotney (6-0).

Also on the card, Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) and David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) square off in the final eliminator for British cruiserweight title. As well, Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KOs) and Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KOs) meet in the British super featherweight title eliminator. The current lineup can be found below.

“What a night we have in store on June 10 in London,” said Hearn. “Sunny headlines in his first fight with us and with those massive unification fights on the horizon, he’ll be looking to shine against Andres, who can upset the odds in his first world title fight.”

“All-British world title fights always have that extra bit of spice, and I expect Nina and Shannon to deliver fireworks, and the same applies to the battle between Cherneka and Ellie, a fight that will be high in drama and skill.”

“Chev and Youssef will have their title credentials tested in important battles with David and Reece, Johnny’s incredible support will be out in force again and it’s a great platform for Shannon, George and Muhammad to strut their stuff – June 10 is another night of must-see action live on DAZN.”

Edwards vs Campos fight card

  • Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title
  • Nina Hughes vs. Shannon Courtenay, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title
  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight- Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator
  • Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator
  • Johnny Fisher vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • George Liddard vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Muhammad Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

In Australia, Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos airs live on Sunday, June 11.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097