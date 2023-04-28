IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards has his next fight date set for Saturday, June 11 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, where he defends his belt against Andres Campos. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout, headlining a world title tripleheader. The event airs live on DAZN.

Undefeated Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) was in action last November in Sheffield, England where he scored a unanimous decision against Felix Alvarado and made the third successful defense of his belt. Before that, London’s 27-year-old similarly defeated Muhammad Waseem and Jayson Mama. He claimed the belt against Moruti Mthalane also by UD in April 2021.

Santiago, Chile’s unbeaten contender Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) last fought in January, when he stopped Dario Ruben Ruiz in the fourth round in front of his hometown crowd. The 26-year-old makes his UK debut and first attempt to land world title.

In Edwards vs Campos undercard action

Among other world title fights, Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight belt against former titleholder Shannon Courtenay (8-2, 3 KOs). Plus, Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) defends her IBF super bantamweight strap against Ellie Scotney (6-0).

Also on the card, Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) and David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) square off in the final eliminator for British cruiserweight title. As well, Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KOs) and Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KOs) meet in the British super featherweight title eliminator. The current lineup can be found below.

“What a night we have in store on June 10 in London,” said Hearn. “Sunny headlines in his first fight with us and with those massive unification fights on the horizon, he’ll be looking to shine against Andres, who can upset the odds in his first world title fight.”

“All-British world title fights always have that extra bit of spice, and I expect Nina and Shannon to deliver fireworks, and the same applies to the battle between Cherneka and Ellie, a fight that will be high in drama and skill.”

“Chev and Youssef will have their title credentials tested in important battles with David and Reece, Johnny’s incredible support will be out in force again and it’s a great platform for Shannon, George and Muhammad to strut their stuff – June 10 is another night of must-see action live on DAZN.”

Edwards vs Campos fight card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Nina Hughes vs. Shannon Courtenay, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight- Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator

Johnny Fisher vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Shannon Ryan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, flyweight

George Liddard vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Muhammad Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

In Australia, Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos airs live on Sunday, June 11.