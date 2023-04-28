UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in results, Song vs Simon

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Song Yadong (19-2-1, 1 NC) and Ricky Simon (20-3) battle it out in a five-round bantamweight clash. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (13-1) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) square off at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

UFC Vegas 72 fight card

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary card

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth