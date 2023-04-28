UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in results, Song vs Simon

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Song Yadong (19-2-1, 1 NC) and Ricky Simon (20-3) battle it out in a five-round bantamweight clash. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (13-1) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) square off at middleweight.
Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.
UFC Vegas 72 fight card
Main card
- Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
- Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
- Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
Preliminary card
- Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
- Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
- Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
- Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
- Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth