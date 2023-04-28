William Zepeda ‘coming with everything’ against Jaime Arboleda, who looks to ‘be victorious’

San Mateo, Mexico undefeated William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title on the line when he faces Curundu, Panama’s former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) in the main event at College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. Two days away from their 12-round bout live on DAZN, a fighters hosted the final final pre-fight press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico and Victor Morales Jr (17-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington. The pair battles it out for the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title in the 10-round co-main event.

Here is what the participants, as well as CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, had to say:

William Zepeda

“Good day everyone! I would like to thank the media and everyone here for all the support. This is my second time as the main event in my career, the first time in the red corner, and I am so excited and have prepared well for this moment.”

William Zepeda, Oscar De La Hoya and Jaime Arboleda at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions

“I dedicate this fight to Vergil Ortiz, Jr.; I hope and wish him a speedy recovery and I hope to see him in the ring soon.”

“I trained hard for this fight, and I am coming with everything come Saturday night. I want to thank my Mexican fan base and I promise to give the fans a very exciting fight.”

Jaime Arboleda

“I want to thank Golden Boy and Sampson Boxing for giving me the opportunity. We have a tough opponent this Saturday night and the chance of a lifetime to be a titlist.”

Jaime Arboleda at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions

“I haven’t watched Zepeda fight before, but we know what he is capable of inside the ring. Regardless we did a very good preparation, we hope to bring a great fight and show what the Arboleda name is capable of. We will be victorious.”

Diego De La Hoya

“Good afternoon to everyone. I want to thank Oscar and the media present here. I can’t wait to win this title on Saturday. This fight against Morales, Jr. is a great way for me to jump back into the rankings and continue my path to become a world champion.”

Diego De La Hoya at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions

“The belt is coming home with me. My experience speaks for itself: I have the patience and speed to outbox him. We are confident in our preparation. I guarantee that the co-main event will rob the night.”

Victor Morales

“Thank you all for being here. This is my first title fight. Someone is going to leave that ring with the belt and it is going to be Victor Morales.”

Victor Morales at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions

“We asked for this fight. When we first asked for it, we expected for it to be a grudge fight, but it’s frosting on the cake knowing that it will be for a title. I need to get my name out there, and we needed a dance partner like Diego. We are going to go in there to make a statement.”

Oscar De La Hoya

“When you have the likes of Shakur Stevenson and other top dogs in the lightweight division calling you out, you must be doing something right. Zepeda is undefeated, has faced top contenders like Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and has broken CompuBox records. Zepeda is ready to step up for the difficult fight ahead of him. His opponent, Arboleda, has a lot of power and is hungry to dethrone the undefeated fighter.”

Oscar De La Hoya at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions

“In the co-main event, we are thrilled to be showcasing two young fighters in the featherweight division. Whoever wins will move up into the top 10 in the rankings and into world title contention. If anyone from the main and co-main events wants to become a world champion, they will need to win this Saturday night.”

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

