William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda weigh-in results

Zepeda defends WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Arboleda live on DAZN

Undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) defends his belt against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) in the main event at College Park Center in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 29. The twelve-round showdown airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) at featherweight. Also on the main card, Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) and Estevan Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) and Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) square off in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

Get Zepeda vs Arboleda full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zepeda vs Arboleda fight card

Main card

  • William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Intercontinental featherweight title
  • Fredrick Lawson vs. Estevan Villalobos, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Prelims

  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jonathan Rice, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Caleb Suniga vs. Carlos Arroyo, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Julio Bendana, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Roberto Cruz vs. Tyrone Selders, 6 rounds, super welterweight
