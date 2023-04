BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold free prelims air live from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29 leading to the main card on pay-per-view.

Among the bouts, Marcus Edwards squares off against Jay Jackson. As well, Matthew Maestas takes on Dillon Winemiller. Kicking off the action, Jack Willoughby battles it out against Mitch Seybold.

In Australia, the event airs live on FITE and Kayo on Sunday, April 30.

Get BKFC 41 full fight card and start time.