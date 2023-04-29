GLORY 85 prelims feature a pair of kickboxing bouts, leading to the main card live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, April 29. Among the bouts, Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-3-0, 3 KO) of Poland and Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KO) of Cameroon faceoff for the third time. Plus, Fabio Kwasi (45-8-0, 22 KO) of Holland and Nikola Filipovic (11-9, 6 KO) of Serbia square off in a reserve bout for the heavyweight tournament.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

Get GLORY 85 full fight card and start time.