Search
Kickboxing

GLORY 85 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, knockout tournament, Semeleer vs Groenhart

Newswire

Glory 85: Semeleer vs Groenhart + Heavyweight Tournament live from Rotterdam Ahoy

Kickboxing event GLORY 85 airs live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a four-man heavyweight tournament, welterweight championship bout and a series of rating matchups.

Advertisements

Current welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (33-1, 17 KO) of Curacao defends his title against former champion Murthel Groenhart (69-25-3, 40 KO) of Holland. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Murat Aygun (33-2, 8 KO) of Turkey takes on Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO) of Bosnia. In another semi-final, Jahfarr Wilnis (33-13-1, 8 KO) of Holland faces Tariq Osaro (22-2-1, 10 KO) of Nigeria. The winners of these bouts are set to square off in the final, following the title fight. The tournament’s winner is expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title at a future event, as well as land a spot in the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix scheduled for December.

Also on the main card, Michael Duut (44-13, 21 KO) of Holland and Mohamed Amine (28-4, 16 KO) of Morocco battle it out at light heavyweight. In addition, Berjan Peposhi (27-2, 16 KO) of Albania and Jan Kaffa (18-3, 7 KO) of Holland duel at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Fabio Kwasi (45-7, 22 KO) of Holland and Nikola Filipovic (9-2, 6 KO) of Serbia faceoff at heavyweight. Plus, Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KO) of Cameroon and Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-3, 3 KO) of Poland meet for the third time. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, GLORY 85 airs live on Sunday, April 30.

How to watch GLORY 85

Holland

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 8 pm CET
Prelims: 7 pm CET

USA and UK

Broadcast: GLORY Fights
Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: GLORY Fights
Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST

GLORY 85 fight card

Get GLORY 85 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Winner of semi-final 1 vs. Winner of semi-final 2 – Heavyweight tournament final
  • Endy Semeleer vs. Murthel Groenhart – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title
  • Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine
  • Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa
  • Murat Aygun vs. Enver Sljivar – Heavyweight tournament semi-final
  • Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tariq Osaro – Heavyweight tournament semi-final

Prelims

  • Fabio Kwasi vs. Nikola Filipovic
  • Maksymilian Bratkowicz vs. Brice Kombou
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097