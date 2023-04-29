Kickboxing event GLORY 85 airs live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a four-man heavyweight tournament, welterweight championship bout and a series of rating matchups.

Current welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (33-1, 17 KO) of Curacao defends his title against former champion Murthel Groenhart (69-25-3, 40 KO) of Holland. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Murat Aygun (33-2, 8 KO) of Turkey takes on Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO) of Bosnia. In another semi-final, Jahfarr Wilnis (33-13-1, 8 KO) of Holland faces Tariq Osaro (22-2-1, 10 KO) of Nigeria. The winners of these bouts are set to square off in the final, following the title fight. The tournament’s winner is expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title at a future event, as well as land a spot in the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix scheduled for December.

Also on the main card, Michael Duut (44-13, 21 KO) of Holland and Mohamed Amine (28-4, 16 KO) of Morocco battle it out at light heavyweight. In addition, Berjan Peposhi (27-2, 16 KO) of Albania and Jan Kaffa (18-3, 7 KO) of Holland duel at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Fabio Kwasi (45-7, 22 KO) of Holland and Nikola Filipovic (9-2, 6 KO) of Serbia faceoff at heavyweight. Plus, Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KO) of Cameroon and Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-3, 3 KO) of Poland meet for the third time. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, GLORY 85 airs live on Sunday, April 30.

How to watch GLORY 85

Holland

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 8 pm CET

Prelims: 7 pm CET

USA and UK

Broadcast: GLORY Fights

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: GLORY Fights

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 3 am AEST

GLORY 85 fight card

Get GLORY 85 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Winner of semi-final 1 vs. Winner of semi-final 2 – Heavyweight tournament final

Endy Semeleer vs. Murthel Groenhart – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title

Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine

Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa

Murat Aygun vs. Enver Sljivar – Heavyweight tournament semi-final

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tariq Osaro – Heavyweight tournament semi-final

Prelims

Fabio Kwasi vs. Nikola Filipovic

Maksymilian Bratkowicz vs. Brice Kombou