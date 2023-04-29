Kickboxing event GLORY 85 airs live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a four-man heavyweight tournament, welterweight championship bout and a series of rating matchups.
Current welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (33-1, 17 KO) of Curacao defends his title against former champion Murthel Groenhart (69-25-3, 40 KO) of Holland. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Murat Aygun (33-2, 8 KO) of Turkey takes on Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO) of Bosnia. In another semi-final, Jahfarr Wilnis (33-13-1, 8 KO) of Holland faces Tariq Osaro (22-2-1, 10 KO) of Nigeria. The winners of these bouts are set to square off in the final, following the title fight. The tournament’s winner is expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title at a future event, as well as land a spot in the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix scheduled for December.
Also on the main card, Michael Duut (44-13, 21 KO) of Holland and Mohamed Amine (28-4, 16 KO) of Morocco battle it out at light heavyweight. In addition, Berjan Peposhi (27-2, 16 KO) of Albania and Jan Kaffa (18-3, 7 KO) of Holland duel at featherweight.
Among the prelims, Fabio Kwasi (45-7, 22 KO) of Holland and Nikola Filipovic (9-2, 6 KO) of Serbia faceoff at heavyweight. Plus, Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KO) of Cameroon and Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-3, 3 KO) of Poland meet for the third time. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, GLORY 85 airs live on Sunday, April 30.
How to watch GLORY 85
Holland
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 8 pm CET
Prelims: 7 pm CET
USA and UK
Broadcast: GLORY Fights
Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: GLORY Fights
Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST
GLORY 85 fight card
Get GLORY 85 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Winner of semi-final 1 vs. Winner of semi-final 2 – Heavyweight tournament final
- Endy Semeleer vs. Murthel Groenhart – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title
- Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine
- Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa
- Murat Aygun vs. Enver Sljivar – Heavyweight tournament semi-final
- Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tariq Osaro – Heavyweight tournament semi-final
Prelims
- Fabio Kwasi vs. Nikola Filipovic
- Maksymilian Bratkowicz vs. Brice Kombou