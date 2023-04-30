Undefeated Ali Izmailov and Charles Foster battle it out on the top of ShoBox: The New Generation at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9, during Hall of Fame Weekend. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live on Showtime. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

The tripleheader features two undefeated matchups and includes fighters with a combined record of 99-2-2 and 56 knockouts. In the 10-round light heavyweight co-feature, college graduate Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) from Seattle, Washington takes on fellow unbeaten Colombian Juan Carrillo (10-0, 8 KOs). The 10-round super lightweight telecast opener pits former ShoBox main-event winner Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) against Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs).

This marks the second straight year ShoBox is a part of the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities. It is also the fourth time since 2013 that a ShoBox card has taken place in conjunction with Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which will occur June 8-11. ShoBox has visited Turning Stone Resort Casino a total of seven times previously during its 21-year history. The three-fight telecast on June 9 is promoted by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions.

Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster tickets

Izmailov vs Foster tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Izmailov vs Foster tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“It’s great to be back at Turning Stone Resort Casino for Hall of Fame Weekend,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation. “Our three fight card features 50-50 matchups with the winner of the main event clearly establishing themselves as a top contender in the light heavyweight division. Each of these fighters aspires to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, much as former ShoBox fighters and Class of 2023 Hall of Famers Tim Bradley and Carl Froch once did. On behalf of all of us at Showtime, congratulations to all the inductees!”

Added Salita, “Six fighters, five undefeated, will put it all on the line in by far the most significant fights of their careers. There is no better proving ground than ShoBox and no better celebration of boxing than Hall of Fame Weekend. The boxing world will be watching. I’m honored to promote such an event.”

Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster

Ranked No. 7 by the IBF and No. 8 by the WBO after just 10 fights, the John David Jackson-trained Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) is a fast-rising force in the light heavyweight division. A former amateur standout having won multiple elite international tournaments, Izmailov, economical and efficient in the ring, has been matched tough throughout his professional career. In his second fight, he cruised to a six-round unanimous decision over 30-fight veteran Dmitry Sukhotskiy and followed that with a dominant performance against once-beaten Sergei Ekimov. Since making his U.S. debut in October 2021, Izmailov is 5-0 with four KOs. Before his first-round knockout over Marcelo Ruben Molina in his last bout in March, Izmailov had back-to-back wins over undefeated opponents, including a unanimous decision over Eric Murguia in August. Originally from Malgobek, Russia, the 30-year-old Izmailov currently resides in Detroit when he’s not training in Florida with top trainer Jackson.

“I want to fight the very best to show the boxing world who I am,” Izmailov said. “I look forward to a great training camp with my trainer John David Jackson in Florida and a statement-making performance on June 9.”

Fighting out of New Haven, Conn., the southpaw ShoBox alum Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) is coming off three straight knockouts, including his last in December against Rafael Fernandez Sosa in the Dominican Republic via a sixth-round stoppage. Prior to that, Foster was part of Hall of Fame Weekend last year as he took out Bo Gibbs, Jr., in Verona with a fourth-round TKO. In May of 2018 on ShoBox at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Foster outworked then-undefeated Alvin Varmall to win a unanimous decision. He is a former four-time Connecticut Golden Glove winner and National PAL silver medalist. Foster, known for his heavy hands and slick movement, is promoted by Lou DiBella and Murphys Boxing, the promotional company founded by Ken Casey of the popular rock band Dropkick Murphys.

“Thanks to ShoBox for bringing me back after five long years,” Foster said. “I have been here before. I’ve fought an undefeated fighter already on ShoBox. I know what it takes. Last time, I won in good fashion. I know Ali is a good fighter. He’s a tough competitor with a good corner in John David Jackson. I have been with my team since I was 14 years old. This fight will put me right back where I was before the pandemic.”

Richard Vansiclen vs Juan Carrillo

Sporting a 45-5 amateur record, the 2015 University of Washington graduate was the National Collegiate Boxing Association 174-pound Champion in 2015, the same year he competed at the Olympic Trials. Known as a thinker and strategist in the ring, Richard Vansiclen, a high school football standout, also possesses an exciting, come-forward style and likes to mix it up. He will be taking on his third undefeated opponent on June 9 after he most recently decisioned 13-0 Hakim Lopez in September 2022.

“This is a great opportunity to display my talent to the boxing world,” said Vansiclen, who goes by the nickname “Good Vibes.” “My previous bouts have prepared me for this fight, as we have faced some tough competition. This fight is in line with that. My keys to victory will be to fight hard and smart and let the vibes come out.”

Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo of Barranquilla, Colombia, is a slick boxer with heavy hands. His last six wins have been by knockout. He is coming off a fourth-round stoppage win against Robert Burwell last February. In 2021, Carrillo captured the WBA Fedecentro light heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage of Reinaldo Gonzalez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Accumulating a record of 388-23, he was among Colombia’s most decorated amateurs. He advanced to the second round at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. He also won gold medals at the 2012 Colombian National Games, 2012 Pacific Cup Tournament, 2011 Colombian National Championships, 2010 Colombian Youth National Championships, and silver at the 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games. Carrillo comes from a boxing family and, at age nine, followed his father and older brother into the sport.

“This is my chance to prove to everyone watching, as well as my promoter DiBella Entertainment and my management team, Felipe Gomez and Juan Gonzalez, that I am ready to take my career to the next level and beyond,” Carrillo said. “I have been working hard to go all the way to the top. A win against Richard Vansiclen legitimizes my skills as a serious prospect. I want to climb up in the rankings and fight tougher opponents to earn a shot at a title.”

Mykquan Williams vs Ryan Martin

The rising undefeated super lightweight prospect Mykquan Williams Williams, 25, earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Yeis Solano in the main event on ShoBox in January of 2021. In 2019, Williams was featured in Ring Magazine’s “New Faces” column, which highlights the sport’s rising prospects. The former amateur standout earned three Ringside Championships and a Silver Gloves Championship in his home state of Connecticut.

“I am excited to be back fighting on ShoBox,” Williams said. “I think this is a very good fight for me. It’s definitely a step-up in competition. Ryan Martin has fought tough opposition, so I know he has experience. I want to thank DiBella Entertainment and Salita Promotions for the opportunity. Everything is running smooth in training camp, and I am looking forward to putting on a great performance.”

Ryan Martin was 22-0 with 12 knockouts before he lost his first fight in 2018 to former undisputed 140-pound king Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series’ 140-pound tournament. Martin won his next two bouts before bowing to Robert Easter, Jr., a former titleholder, by unanimous decision in February of 2021 on Broner vs Santiago undercard. A former amateur standout with over 200 fights, the Tennessee, Chattanooga native won the U.S. Under 19 National Championships at 132 pounds in 2010 and the U.S. Junior National Championships in 2009 at 132 and is a 12-time Tennessee State champion.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to update the boxing world on who I am,” Martin said. “This is do-or-die, and I’ve faced death in the eye already and that isn’t for me. The Blue-Chip Express is on a mission to the top, and we haven’t seen our best yet. There is no such thing as tough, or tougher. It’s just who wants it more.”

Izmailov vs Foster fight card

Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Richard Vansiclen vs. Juan Carrillo, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Mykquan Williams vs. Ryan Martin, 10 rounds, super lightweight

In Australia, Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster airs live on Saturday, June 10.