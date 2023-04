Ben Rothwell came out with the win via third-round stoppage when he faced Josh Copeland at BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. As the round concluded, the heavyweight bout was stopped by the latter’s corner deeming their fighter took enough damage.

That right eye on Ben Rothwell is a problem. #BKFC41 | LIVE NOW on #FITE pic.twitter.com/hUOskuFF9Z — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Josh Copeland's corner has seen enough after Rothwell delivered a beating to Copeland in the third. Rothwell is now 2-0 in BKFC.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/GMjutEVA3b — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

There's nothing like a post fight @rothwellfighter interview. Big Ben is calling out Alan Belcher for a title fight next. Do you think Belcher vs. Rothwell should be next?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/y144kBH4Vz — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 30.

