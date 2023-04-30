BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live stream on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the most notable fighters participating, as well as a title belt contested on the night. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

In the main event, former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his bare knuckle boxing debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) squares off against two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Also on the card, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (6-1-0) defends her title against Bec Rawlings (3-1). Plus, Ben Rothwell (1-0) and Josh Copeland duel at heavyweight. In addition, former WBO light welterweight champion Mike Alvarado makes his BKFC debut against James Brown (1-0). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 10 am AEST

UK

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 2 am BST

Prelims: 1 am BST

BKFC 41 fight card

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Prelims

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold