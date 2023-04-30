Search
BKFC 41 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Perry vs Rockhold, main event, full card

Stream BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold results live from Norfolk, VA
Luke Rockhold vs Mike Perry faceoff | BKFC

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live stream on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the most notable fighters participating, as well as a title belt contested on the night. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 30.

In the main event, former UFC fighter Mike Perry (2-0) goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who makes his bare knuckle boxing debut. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) squares off against two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Also on the card, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (6-1-0) defends her title against Bec Rawlings (3-1). Plus, Ben Rothwell (1-0) and Josh Copeland duel at heavyweight. In addition, former WBO light welterweight champion Mike Alvarado makes his BKFC debut against James Brown (1-0). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 10 am AEST

UK

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 2 am BST
Prelims: 1 am BST

Stream BKFC 41 live on FITE from Broomfield, Colorado

BKFC 41 fight card

Get BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
  • Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
  • Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title
  • Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
  • Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
  • Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
  • Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
  • Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Prelims

  • Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
  • Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
  • Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
