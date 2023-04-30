Search
Caio Borralho submits Michal Oleksiejczuk in second round at UFC Vegas 72

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon

Caio Borralho (14-1, 1NC) came out victorious when he faced Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6, 1NC) in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. The Brazilian fighter defeated his opponent from Poland via rear-naked choke. The middleweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the second round following the tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

Get UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon full fight card results.

