Caio Borralho (14-1, 1NC) came out victorious when he faced Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6, 1NC) in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. The Brazilian fighter defeated his opponent from Poland via rear-naked choke. The middleweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the second round following the tap.

11 straight wins for Caio Borralho ? #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/Q2cPzMntq4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

