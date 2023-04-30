Eddie Alvarez takes decision against Chad Mendes at BKFC 41

Eddie Alvarez (1-0) made his successful bare knuckle boxing debut, when he faced Chad Mendes (1-1 ) at BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. Two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion defeated former UFC featherweight title challenger by split decision. After five rounds of the co-main event bout, the scores were 47-46, 46-47 and 47-46.

Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, April 30.

