Fernando Padilla (15-4) took the win against Julian Erosa (28-12) when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 72: Song vs Simon live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29. The Mexican fighter defeated his American opponent via TKO with punches. The featherweight bout was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 30.

